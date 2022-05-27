Take a Ghost Walk Through Indiana’s Lincoln State Park Memorial Day Weekend

There's so much to do at Lincoln State Park, and now you can enjoy a ghost walk! Who knows, maybe you'll run into ole Honest Abe!

A Haunting Ghost Walk

This Saturday, May 28th, Lincoln State Park will be hosting a ghost walk. On the walk you'll take a tour through the woods at Lincoln State Park, hear some interesting history, and who knows! You just might meet old Abe yourself! Here's what Lincoln State Park has to say about the ghost walk:

Saturday, May 28th 7 pm - Ghost Walk - Lincoln Amphitheatre Parking Lot - We will walk over a mile through the forest of Indiana looking for Abe! We will find some of Abe’s family and neighbors. Be sure to spray for ticks!

Nature, and ghosts?! Now that sounds like my kinda Saturday night!

More Than Just Ghosts at Lincoln State Park

While they will be hosting a ghost walk this weekend, there is more than ghosts at Lincoln State Park, there's so much to do! It's such a gem located right here in the Tri-State. If you want to go for a swim, their beach opens this weekend!

Lincoln State Park is just about 30 minutes from Evansville, and is the perfect distance for your next staycation. If you're looking for some fun things to do this summer, but aren't really wanting to travel too far, Lincoln State Park would be the perfect place to go.

Not only is it a short drive from Evansville there's so much to do there. First off you can rent a cabin that sleeps up to 6 people for only $70/night. You and five friends could go for a whole week and spend less than $100/per person. Maybe you're looking for something fun to do with the family? Lincoln State Park doesn't have a shortage of fun things to do for the whole family, from fishing to hiking and more. Maybe tent camping is more your style? They have 150 campsites available too!