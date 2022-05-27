Penguins Are Back At Mesker Park Zoo
After a few weeks in quarantine, the penguins are back at Mesker Park Zoo.
Earlier this month, Mesker Park Zoo announced that The Penguins of Patagonia have all been moved to their indoor enclosures to weather out the recent outbreak of Avian Flu. Fans of the penguins have been able to view them living their best lives in their indoor enclosures via the zoo's YouTube channel in the meantime. However, the time has come for the penguins to return to their exhibits for you to see in person.
The Penguins Are BACK!
Mesker Park Zoo announced on Thursday that the Penguins of Patagonia are out of quarantine and are now back in their exhibits. Their post reads:
Gearing up for the weekend? Word on the street is Penguins are back on exhibit and ready to say hi! Be sure to swing by the Penguins of Patagonia habitat to see our natural born swimmers doing what they do best!Humboldt Penguins are warm-weather birds and are right at home in the Indiana sun. Native to areas near the equator, these birds enjoy the sunlight just as much as we do. However, if they get too hot or cold, their pool is temperature regulated using our very own Lake Victoria - keeping cool in the summer and warm in the winter!
The Penguins of Patagonia can be seen at the zoo year-round demonstrating their impressive swimming skills in the state-of-the-art geothermal controlled water. Mesker Park Zoo is open all year long 9am – 4pm.