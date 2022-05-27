As the Blandford family home has grown with new kitties, the question is, what to name them. Mia Kate could have chosen any name like Bella, Lucy, Chloe, OR Angel. Any of those would have been a safe and popular pick. Instead, she named her kitten Barb which is just purrfect.

Mia Kate & Barb Blandford Mia Kate & Barb Blandford loading...

As you know, the ongoing joke here at WBKR is that I resemble Jan Brady. Not about how I look, but in how I fit into the family kinda way. Where my place is in this radio family to be exact. Chad is just like Greg, Angel is Marsha through and through, and well, I'm Jan. The middle child seeking attention. I even wrote an article describing how each radio personality resembles the Brady family. So, when I received the news yesterday about my new namesake, I was litter-aly so excited, but also knew I needed to purrpare Barb Blandford for the future that awaits.

Mia Kate & Barb Blandford Mia Kate & Barb Blandford loading...

Meet Barb Blandford

When Angel called me yesterday to share the pawsitive news, I thought you've got to be kitten me! For the first time in my life, I have a namesake. At first, I was purrplexed, and then I was purr-ty excited about the news. See, there's no Barb in my family hisstory. My name is based on some Beach Boys' mewsic that you know and love. I had to reach out to Katie Blandford to see why her sweet daughter named her kitten after me. And, to let her know the uphill meowtain little Barb would have to climb.

"Mia Kate wanted to name one of the cats, so I said go for it (thinking it would be a princess that she loves), but she said Barb. I had no clue that she even knew who you were! She knows Angel through me, and Chad through her brother's love of Chad, but apparently, she likes you the best. The radio is always on in the car, but I didn’t even know she was listening.", Katie shared

Mia Kate & Barb Blandford Mia Kate & Barb Blandford loading...

Now, I know I'm not the #1 purrsonality at WBKR, but this made me smile! It also made Angel become a sour-puss, and put Chad in a bad mewd. So, I knew that my first special moment wouldn't last long. After Angel threw a hissy fit, this happened. I should have known the cat-astrophe that was about to come.

As always this is in good fun! We really do all love each other!

Kason & Angel Blandford Kason & Angel Blandford loading...

Meet Angel (Marsha) the Kitten

It took about ten minutes in the limelight when I received this message from Katie. "So now my son Kason feels bad for Angel. So, meet Angel! We already have a cat named Dave, so now we just need to name one of the others Chad I guess."

So, let me paint a pawtrait of what must have happened. Angel must have been very purr-suasive because now she has a kitten named after her too. It's simply a-paw-ling!

Sounds fur-miliar? This is how things usually go at the radio station, so I shouldn't be surprised. This is why I need to let Barb know what's in store for her future. I'll a-paw-logize in advance for what's to come.

Remember the celebration for Chad aka Greg on his 50th birthday?