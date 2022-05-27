Bob's Burgers is a hit TV Show that's finally heading to the big screen, and you can celebrate with a Bob's Burgers-themed burger!

Holy Mother of Bob

If you've ever seen Bob's Burgers you know part of the genius of the show is the little touches added. On the burger of the day board in the background of each episode, there's always some kind of specialty burger that has a funny pun in the name. To celebrate the release of the Bob's Burgers movie, The Burgh House at Showplace Cinemas Newburgh released a limited edition specialty line of Bob's Burgers-themed burgers!

Limited Edition Themed Burgers

Until June 5th you can enjoy a Bob's Burgers themed burger from the Burgh House in Newburgh. Here are the limited edition burgers you can enjoy:

The Final Kraut Down Burger (sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and dijon mustard)

Cheeses is Born Burger (sliders stacked with American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, and covered in queso)

Hummus a Tune Burger (garlic hummus with roasted red peppers and lettuce)

Shake Your Honey Maker Burger (pepper jack cheese, candied bacon, drizzled with hot honey)

It's lunchtime as I'm writing this and let me tell you, I want to try them all! Each burger is served with fries or tots.



Bob's Burgers Movie

After much anticipation, the Bob's Burgers movie is FINALLY out in theaters! I'm a huge Bob's Burgers fan and I've been waiting for this. Here's the synopsis for the film per 20th Century Studios:

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

