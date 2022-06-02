Taco Lovers UNITE! We've found a Dorito Taco Casserole that will make you say OLE.

DO YOU LOVE MEXICAN FOOD?

I mean come on, it's almost Un-American to not love Mexican food am I right?! Just the thought of chips, salsa, and queso after church get me all excited. My middle son, Braden, loves Think of all the girls' night out have started over a table of margaritas, chips, and salsa. If I had to guess far too many to count. There is a special comfort in Mexican food. So much so that we have developed things like Taco Tuesday. It's become a thing and we are all here for it. We're you plan our meals and life around having tacos on Tuesday.

I mean even LeBron James celebrates Taco Tuesday HA!

TEN-MINUTE PREP DORITO TACO CASSEROLE

Imagine combining all your favorite taco-making ingredients into a pie crust and adding Nacho Doritos. Sombreros off to whoever came up with this recipe it looks delish.

INGREDIENTS

1 lb lean ground beef

1 package of taco seasoning

1/2 cup water

1 can crescent roll dough

1 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

3 cups crushed Doritos divided

1/4 cup salsa

1/4 cup melted butter

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Brown ground beef over medium heat until no pink remains. Drain any fat.

Stir in taco seasoning and water and simmer until thickened (about 5 minutes).

Spray a 9" pie dish with nonstick cooking spray. Separate the crescent dough into triangles and line the pie pan placing the points towards the center of the dish. Press the seams to seal.

Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups of crushed Doritos onto the crescent crust. Top with ground beef.

Combine sour cream & salsa. Spread over the ground beef layer.

Top with cheese and remaining Doritos. Drizzle with melted butter.

Bake 20 minutes or until the crescent crust is golden brown.

HERE ARE SOME MORE DELICIOUS DORITO RECIPES TO TRY

If you pay attention Doritos are often on sale in the store, especially around the summer holidays. You could stock up and even make some of these and freeze them for a later date.

