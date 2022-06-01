Even though a lot of these outdated laws and rules that we write about are...well, old. You still read them thinking "what the hell' regardless of the year or timeframe it came from. FUNLAWS

At what point did it seem ok to institute a law in Chicago, Illinois that says:

It is illegal to take a French poodle to the opera

Or one of my favorite Illinois laws of all time, from Champaign:

One may not pee in his neighbor's mouth

Seriously, what decade, what timeframe, what TYPE OF PEOPLE thought...This HAS TO BE A LAW. C'mon people, it's the Land of Lincoln and will not put up with this whole pee pee thing. Honest Abe, would not like that.

This "Illinois Law" has multiple layers to it. I don't know where to start or end with it. Let me just throw the whole thing out here and the we can discuss:

In Chicago, Illinois it is illegal for...Women over 200 pounds (90 kilos) to ride horses in shorts

Where to start with this, good lord I'm lost...

So let's start from the beginning. If you are a "larger" woman, you may want to jump on a scale prior to riding a horse? Now combine that with the time of year, and you might be in trouble...If it's warm out, and you have shorts picked out for the day...Double whammy.

Do women typically wear shorts to ride a horse, do men? Why can a 2000+ lbs man ride a horse wearing shorts and not a woman?

There is no further information. I was hoping for a timeframe this law came from, although that wouldn't really matter would it?