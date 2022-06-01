You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!

Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.

Landry's Landry's loading...

Nashville's Aquarium Restaurant

As if that wasn’t cool enough, Nashville has combined the aquarium experience with a family-friendly eatery. At the Nashville Aquarium Restaurant, located in the Opry Mills Mall, you can enjoy a delicious meal while feeling like you are underwater, right in the action. This dining space is decked out in nautical décor and guests are seated around a 200,000-gallon tank filled with fish, sharks, stingrays, and more.

Landry's Landry's loading...

Nashville's Aquarium Restaurant - Menu

The menu includes a wide variety of foods that will suit anyone’s preferences. There are so many seafood dishes to choose from like shrimp, tilapia, crab, and more. If you’re like me and the idea of eating seafood makes you feel seasick, they also have chicken, burgers, and pasta dishes. I already have my eye on the rustic vegetable pasta. To keep everyone happy, they even serve some vegetarian dishes.

attachment-AQN-Main-Menu_00_00 loading...

Landry's Landry's loading...

Nashville's Aquarium Restaurant - Tours

Looking for a more in-depth experience with your meal? The Aquarium Restaurant also offers behind-the-scenes tours. Each tour is 30 minutes and guided by a biologist while getting a view from above the tanks. For children ages 8 and up, there is even the chance to be a marine biologist for the day. This program allows children to see what is involved in marine biology by experiencing the aquarium close-up, dissecting a squid, and even watching a dive show. Makes me wish I was a kid again!

With a Nashville trip coming up at the end of the month, we have definitely added this experience to our weekend itinerary. You may even get to dine with mermaids if you time it right! You can check out their calendar of events to see what’s coming up and experience this one-of-a-kind underwater adventure.