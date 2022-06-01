You Can Hunt Ghosts In The Indiana Jail John Dillinger Escaped From

Crown Point Jail is one of the most haunted places in Indiana, and you can take an overnight ghost hunt at this jail that John Dillinger once escaped from.

Crown Point Jail

YouTube YouTube loading...

Crown Point, Indiana is home to a jail that has a very famous past. Built in 1882, the Crown Point Jail contained six cells for men, four cells for women, and corridors built from solid steel. In 1908, a larger jail was rebuilt. This new structure contained 150 jail cells, several maximum-security cells, and more features. At the time, the jail was considered to be escape-proof. That was until 1934 when John Dillinger was transferred there. After only a couple of months of incarceration, Dillinger escaped. According to GhostHuntUSA:

Legend has it that Dillinger carved a gun from a piece of wooden washboard others say he acquired a real gun (the story varies) and forced a trustee and others to lock up 14 jailers including the Warden and a fingerprint expert. With a fellow prisoner and two hostages, he made his escape over the state line into Illinois in the sheriff’s car that was being serviced in a garage north of the jail. The hostages were released unharmed.

This was directed in the film Public Enemies, where Johnny Depp played John Dillinger. Parts of the 2008 movie were actually filmed at the Crown Point Jail.

A new jail was built in 1974 and The Crown Point Jail remained closed and abandoned until 1987.

Get our free mobile app

Crown Point Jail Hauntings

Not only does the Crown Point Jail have a historical past, it's also famous for being one of the most haunted places in Indiana. Notable paranormal activity in the jail includes apparitions, unexplained noises, voices, and footsteps, and lights turning on and off.

GhostHuntUSA will be hosting two nights of ghost hunting at Crown Point Jail. What can you expect? Here's what GhostHuntUSA says:

The Crown Point Jail is a historic building filled with the energies of those who worked, lived, and were incarcerated here. As you walk the hallways where John Dillinger once succeeded in his famous escape, what is it you might possibly encounter? Did Dillinger’s spirit return to the scene of his grand plan? Perhaps you can communicate with the spirit that is known to rattle the bars of his cell. This may be your chance to find out who he is, why he remains, and whose attention he is eternally trying to grab. Who likes to open and close doors and turn lights on and off? Are they prisoners of the past who roam the prison just as they did in life? Or are these staff going about their duties in death as they did in life? Will you meet a former warden or sheriff? Or perhaps you’ll get a story from one of the often-seen apparitions. Many passed through this haunted jail. A number of them remain as spirits to this day.

YouTube YouTube loading...

YouTube YouTube loading...

These ghost hunts will be held on June 3 and June 4. You can book your spot and find out more by clicking here. Additionally, Crown Point Jail offers guided ghost hunts all throughout the year. You can book those by clicking here.

Haunted Places in Indiana That You Can Visit This map highlights haunted places in Indiana that you can visit! Here's a few of the places you can check out.

See Inside the Haunted Schenk Mansion - The New Home of Kat Von D in Vevay, Indiana See photos of the haunted former bed & breakfast known as Schenk Mansion. Located in Vevay, Indiana, this is the new home of Kat Von D and her family.