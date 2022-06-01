Kentucky Non-Profit is Seeking Your Shoe Donations to Help Haiti

Friends of Sinners Recovery Program here in Owensboro is hosting the 'Feet of Jesus' donation drive to help those in need in Haiti and you can help.

WHAT IS FRIENDS OF SINNERS?

Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program focusing on the restoration and reconciliation of men and women to Christ through biblical truths, accountability, and life skills. The organization began in 2009 and continues to thrive today.

FRIENDS OF SINNERS FRIENDS OF SINNERS loading...

This is the brand-new location at 731 Jackson Street. The men's ministry will move in later on this year and call it home.

FRIENDS OF SINNERS FRIENDS OF SINNERS loading...

The women's program is located on Triplett street here in Owensboro and serves many women in our community both in-house and transitional.

SHOES SERVE A BIG PURPOSE

Let's be honest we all have one too many pairs of shoes in our closet (or at least I do). We could really afford to take a closer look at what we need or don't need. There are adults and children in other countries that don't even have one pair of shoes to their name.

According to imaworldhealth.org;

Many students in Haiti, however, don't share their experiences. Often, children wear ill-fitting shoes that have been handed down—if they have shoes at all. Without proper footwear, children run the risk of being injured or exposed to hookworm and other soil-transmitted diseases that enter through the feet.

YOUTUBE YOUTUBE loading...

Friends of Sinners is answering the call to help others with a new fundraiser that will initially benefit both Haiti and FOS.

FEET OF JESUS FUNDRAISER

Friends of Sinners is facilitating a new fundraiser called “Feet of Jesus.” This is a shoe drive fundraiser and proceeds benefit FOS while the shoes are being sent to Haiti to be given to those in need. I spoke with Jordan Wilson, Development Director, at Friends of Sinners and he explained what the fundraiser was all about;

We are asking for people to donate new or gently used shoes. Men's, women's, kids, boots, sandals, literally any shoes that are in good shape. The shoe drive kicks off tomorrow, June 1st, and runs till the end of July. We will have shoe drop-off boxes at the fos men's facility which is located at 320 clay st. Owensboro Ky and at our women's facility, 730 Triplett st. Owensboro Ky. There will also be drop boxes at various churches in Owensboro. For more information, please call our women's facility and speak with Tammy Keown. 270-683-7007.

Collection boxes will be placed at the following churches and locations in town:

MATTHEWS TABLE-119 W. 24TH STREET

OWENSBORO CHRISTIAN-2818 NEW HARTFORD ROAD

SUGAR GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH-8275 SUGAR GROVE ROAD

BOTH FRIENDS OF SINNERS HOUSES

MEN'S HOUSE 320 CLAY STREET

WOMEN'S HOUSE 730 TRIPLETT STREET

Friends of Sinners Getting New Home Friends of Sinners has been located in downtown Owensboro on Clay Street since its beginning. Their prayers have been answered and soon they'll call a brand-new location home.