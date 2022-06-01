3 Things You Should NEVER Do When You Go To The Movies

Recently, my husband and I went to the movie theater and I realized there are just some things you don't do when you're at the movies and I wanted to pass them along.

DATE NIGHT

Angel here and my husband, Joe, and I decided we wanted to go see Maverick (Top Gun) this past weekend. We always go to the movies so this was nothing new but I noticed several things on this particular night that really made me think about the way people behave in a theater.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

PLEASE DON'T DO THESE THREE THINGS AT THE MOVIES

If you haven't been to the movies in a long time one thing that has changed is how you can purchase your seats. You can actually hop on their website and purchase in advance, pick the exact seats you want and they will reserve them for you after you pay online.

1. SIT IN THE SEAT YOU PAID FOR!

CANVA CANVA loading...

I literally watched a family sit in their seats and then decide they didn't like them and they got up and went to a different set of seats. I knew this wasn't going to work out for them because when we got our tickets the theater was nearly sold out. I observed and then five minutes later here they came and I heard the dad say "well, I guess in Kentucky we need to remember we have to sit in the seats we bought." UMMM YEAH that's the idea ding dong. You paid for a specific seat whether you bought it online or picked it at the front and that's where you're supposed to sit. I mean he was legit mad that someone came in and wanted to actually sit in the seats they paid for SHAKE MY HEAD!

2. GET OFF YOUR PHONE

CANVA CANVA loading...

Did you seriously pay to come to the movies to sit on your phone? It is one of the most distracting and annoying things in the world when you are sitting next to or behind someone who is constantly on their phone in the middle of a movie. From the screen light to selfie arms blocking my sight of the screen STOP IT. I get it and to be quite honest I have been guilty of it myself but I don't do it during the movie. Before the movie starts is different and if you need to keep an eye on your phone for some reason just turn the screen light down so that it doesn't bother others.

3. BE QUIET NO SERIOUSLY

CANVA CANVA loading...

I know this is surprising coming from someone that rarely stops talking but here's the deal it's rude. Voices should be in a whisper when you enter the doors. Having intimate conversations with your friends or family in the middle of a movie is a big NO-NO. I watched as a group of people (not teenagers mind you) walked in and one lady was yelling at the people she came with asking questions loudly not paying any mind to everyone else around her who came to see the movie, not her performance. She continued throughout the movie and it was completely distracting.

HONORABLE MENTION

CLEAN UP AFTER YOURSELF

CANVA CANVA loading...

This is common sense I mean really. When you get food or a drink at the movies make sure to take out that popcorn tub or drink cup when you leave. Yes, the theater employees are paid to clean the theater but what they aren't paid to do is spend a better part of their shift picking up messes that could have been prevented if we all practiced common courtesy which is something that has gone by the wayside. It's simple just toss it as you walk out. I promise you'll be glad you did.

The Worst Superhero Movies Ever Made We love superhero movies here at ScreenCrush, but the genre is not without its share of flops. Here we rank the worst of the worst.