Market on Main Announces 2022 Vendors, Dates, and Times for Downtown Evansville Farmer’s Market

Market on Main is open for business every Wednesday through September 14, 2022. from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. If you live or work in Downtown Evansville, it will be hard to miss this weekly farmer's market, since it is located right in front of The Ford Center.

Where?

The Ford Center Plaza is located on Main St between MLK JR BLVD and 6th St in the heart of Downtown Evansville.

When?

Every Wednesday beginning June 1, 2022, and running through September 14, 2022. The vendors are open from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Can I Still Become a Vendor or Sponsor?

Vendor applications were due at the end of March, so if you are considering a booth for next year, keep that in mind. You can read the guidelines HERE. You can request sponsorship information or sign up to volunteer HERE. marketonmainevv@gmail.com

Three cheers for no masks required this year!

Do You Accept SNAP?

SNAP, WIC Vouchers, and Senior Vouchers are all accepted at Market on Main. Plus, Double Bucks double up to $10, the value of SNAP benefits helping people purchase more healthy fruits and vegetables all while supporting local farmers. This year an Ascension Navigator will be on-site from 9-10:30 to help interested community members apply for SNAP and to answer questions.

So Much Variety

You'll find fresh produce, local honey, floral arrangements, jewelry, some of your favorite food trucks, freeze-dried candy, fudge, and so much more!

