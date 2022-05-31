Market on Main Announces 2022 Vendors, Dates, and Times for Downtown Evansville Farmer&#8217;s Market

Market on Main Announces 2022 Vendors, Dates, and Times for Downtown Evansville Farmer’s Market

MARKET ON MAIN / CANVA

Market on Main is open for business every Wednesday through September 14, 2022. from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. If you live or work in Downtown Evansville, it will be hard to miss this weekly farmer's market, since it is located right in front of The Ford Center.

Where?

The Ford Center Plaza is located on Main St between MLK JR BLVD and 6th St in the heart of Downtown Evansville.

GOOGLE MAPS
loading...

When?

Every Wednesday beginning June 1, 2022, and running through September 14, 2022. The vendors are open from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Can I Still Become a Vendor or Sponsor?

Vendor applications were due at the end of March, so if you are considering a booth for next year, keep that in mind. You can read the guidelines HERE. You can request sponsorship information or sign up to volunteer HEREmarketonmainevv@gmail.com

Three cheers for no masks required this year!

Photo: Ross
loading...

Do You Accept SNAP?

SNAP, WIC Vouchers, and Senior Vouchers are all accepted at Market on Main. Plus, Double Bucks double up to $10, the value of SNAP benefits helping people purchase more healthy fruits and vegetables all while supporting local farmers. This year an Ascension Navigator will be on-site from 9-10:30 to help interested community members apply for SNAP and to answer questions.

So Much Variety

You'll find fresh produce, local honey, floral arrangements, jewelry, some of your favorite food trucks, freeze-dried candy, fudge, and so much more!

Get our free mobile app

Facebook Event Page

Downtown Evansville Market on Main Farmer's Market Vendors 2022

Market on Main will feature local vendors, food trucks, live music, and more every Wednesday through September 14, 2022. from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. It is located right in front of The Ford Center.

See How Downtown Evansville Has Changed Over the Years

I find looking back on the way things used to be fascinating. Don't get me wrong, I'm glad I'm living through the current time period. The conveniences of answering any question we have in seconds, or ordering practically anything we want or need and having it delivered to our doorstep is pretty sweet. But, there is something fun about seeing how things around us have evolved. As an Evansville native, and spending quite a bit of my time in downtown Evansville (that's where the station is located), I've always appreciated the older architecture of the buildings around the area. So, I dug into the Willard Library Archives to see how a few of those areas look now compared to then. Some have changed a little, others quite a bit, and a few don't even exist any more. Take a look.
Filed Under: Downtown Evansville Farmers Market, Market on Main
Categories: Best of Evansville, Evansville News, Newsletter, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top