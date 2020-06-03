Market on Main Returns Today, 6/3/2020 with COVID-19 Guidelines
What a difference a year makes. This time last year we were heading down to broadcast live and hand out goodies at the Market on Main. Market on Main returns today, but it will look quite different.
The market is serving as an essential local food supplier. That means it will be more like an actual store, where you get what you need and go. It won't be the socializing event that it was last year. Food trucks will also return, but all of the food orders will be to-go. You'll find the market located on the Ford Center Plaza between MLK and 6th St. 9:30 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.
- Wear a mask
- Don't touch the produce
- Pay with plastic, if possible
- Social distancing, with 6 feet between shoppers
- Wash your hands
- Send only 1 person from your household
- Stay home if you are sick
Here are some of the vendors we can expect to see (Subject to change)
- Stoll's Greenhouse
- Engelbrecht's Orchard
- Larkin's Produce
- Lougherie's Honey
- Grigsby Farm
- Blackwater Flower Co.
- Shadetree Farm
- Canine Cafe
- Sweets by Sadie
- Chino Taco
- Duffy Shuffle
- Taco Bar
- Trailer Treats
- Divas Cooking
There is some more helpful information in this video.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app