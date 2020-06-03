Market on Main Returns Today, 6/3/2020 with COVID-19 Guidelines

What a difference a year makes. This time last year we were heading down to broadcast live and hand out goodies at the Market on Main. Market on Main returns today, but it will look quite different.

The market is serving as an essential local food supplier. That means it will be more like an actual store, where you get what you need and go. It won't be the socializing event that it was last year. Food trucks will also return, but all of the food orders will be to-go. You'll find the market located on the Ford Center Plaza between MLK and 6th St. 9:30 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.

Wear a mask

Don't touch the produce

Pay with plastic, if possible

Social distancing, with 6 feet between shoppers

Wash your hands

Send only 1 person from your household

Stay home if you are sick

Here are some of the vendors we can expect to see (Subject to change)

Stoll's Greenhouse

Engelbrecht's Orchard

Larkin's Produce

Lougherie's Honey

Grigsby Farm

Blackwater Flower Co.

Shadetree Farm

Canine Cafe

Sweets by Sadie

Chino Taco

Duffy Shuffle

Taco Bar

Trailer Treats

Divas Cooking

Market on Main Shopper Guide

There is some more helpful information in this video.