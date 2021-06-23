Did You Know that You Can Order Evansville Market on Main Items Online?

Farmers' markets aren't just for the weekends anymore, and they've even gone digital. Well, at least Market on Main in Downtown Evansville has. Every Wednesday through September 15, 2021, the Market on Main is open from 9:00 A.M - 1:30 A.M. right in front of the Ford Center.

Market on Main now offers online ordering. This is a really convenient service if you don't have a lot of time to actually do the shopping at the market. I know when I walk down to the Ford center on Wednesdays, I kind of get lost in the yummy food truck smells and checking out all of the booths. So, if I just needed some staple items, ordering online is the way to go.

What can I order online?

Good question. Obviously, everything is not available, but there are a lot more vendors than I expected. There are variety boxes, mystery add-ons, and even dog treats.

$32 will get you a box full of a variety of fresh produce. Can I specify 'No onions'? If you do end up with a veggie you don't like, just take it to work and leave it in the break room. It will be gone in no time.

The Market on Main also has a produce box donation program with Aurora Evansville. For $32 you can purchase a box that will help feed local families in need.

Life is all about balance right? So you will want to order a dessert box for $32 so you can sample the baked goodies and fudge that the vendors offer each week.

Market on Main: Downtown Evansville Facebook

The Combo Box is kind of like a box of chocolates...You never know what you're going to get! No, really, the combo is a variety of items available at the market. For $62 you'll receive a box full of fresh locally grown produce, baked goods, jams, honey, and sweets from the vendors.

You will need to place your orders between Thursday 8:00 A.M. and Monday 4:00 P.M. Boxes are available for Curbside Pickup between 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. each Wednesday at Market on Main. Curbside Pickup is located at the corner of 6th St and Main St in front of the Victory Theater.