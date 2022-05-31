Yard Sale at Evansville Church is Fundraiser for Life-Saving Nonprofit Organization

Summer is here, the weather is warmer, and that means you can expect to see more and more yard sales. On any given Saturday morning you are sure to find a handful of different sales happening around the Evansville area. I need to let you know about one yard sale in particular.

The Turning Pointe UMC Yard Sale

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, The Turning Pointe UMC, located at 9800 Middle Mt. Vernon Road, hosts a special yard sale from 6am-12n. This year's sale will include a wide variety of items, like baby clothes, toys, strollers, books, records, VHS tapes, DVDs, dishes, household items, adult clothes, furniture, tools, and a huge assortment of picture frames.

Unlike most other yard sales, this isn't just about getting rid of a bunch of old things in order to make room for new things. This yard sale is all about raising money, not for the church, but for an organization that is saving lives in Costa Rica. The Turning Pointe is continuing its partnership with Agua Viva Serves.

Giving the Gift of Clean Water

It's hard (I dare say impossible) for me to imagine not being able to get a drink of water just about anytime I want. Whether I'm at work or at home or at a friend's house, it is just assumed that when I turn on a faucet, I can expect clean, safe, drinking water to come out - and that's the case for just about everyone reading this. That is NOT the case, however, for a lot of people around the world. Agua Viva (which literally means Living Water) is trying to do something about that.

Agua Viva Serves is a non-profit organization that works to provide clean, safe drinking water for rural areas of northern Costa Rica. This is done by drilling deep enough wells into the ground to reach sustainable, clean, safe water. They drilled their first well back In 2010 and it is still providing clean water today. By 2017, they had drilled more than 70 wells, providing clean water for nearly 7,000 people. Visit the Agua Viva Serves website to learn more or to donate directly to them.

A Life-Saving Partnership

The Turning Pointe UMC has been a part of the Agua Viva Serves mission since 2017. Over the years they have sent teams to Costa Rica to assist in laying water lines and building water towers, which they will do again in 2022. The Turning Pointe will also donate all of the money raised from this year's yard sale to Agua Viva Serves.

