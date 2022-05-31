Owensboro Mom Showing Others A Fun Way to Get Fit This Summer [VIDEO]

An Owensboro Mom is breaking out her best moves to show others how to get fit in the most fun way this summer and we think you're gonna love it.

DANCING IS GOOD FOR THE SOUL

Even if you haven't had the proper training dancing is absolutely a blast. I grew up dancing from the time I could stand on two feet (which I am still trying to master) LOL.

According to WebMD;

Dancing is a whole-body workout that's actually fun. It's good for your heart, it makes you stronger, and it can help with balance and coordination. A 30-minute dance class burns between 130 and 250 calories, about the same as jogging.

ADULT DANCE CLASSES ARE A BLAST

In the summer of 2019, I started taking adult dance classes at Musick Studios in downtown Owensboro. I was at my wit's end with my weight loss journey and just wanted something to help me get into shape. I paired the class with my intermittent fasting program and it was a huge win for me that summer. After that COVID hit and a few of the dance instructors moved away. It was something everyone enjoyed and it was a totally judgment-free zone because you're too worried about making sure you can master the moves yourself.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

HAVE YOU EVER HEARD OF DANCE2FIT?

Dance2Fit is a fairly new class at Musick Studios that started this past winter. Kelsey Trunnell is the instructor and she is fabulous. She does a great job of bringing new routines to class each week and the moves are pretty easy to learn.

prnewswire.com says;

Dance2Fit is a unique workout solution created in 2018 by founder Jessica Bass James. The popular program combines aerobic dancing and fitness activities into one fast-moving, fluid routine.

It is definitely a full-body workout. Kelsey adds arm songs and booty songs each class for something extra. I always leave feeling exhausted and energized at the same time.

HOW YOU CAN EXPERIENCE DANCE2FIT

With summer starting Kelsey has a whole new schedule which means there are more classes available. You can visit the Dance2Fit Facebook page for more info.

Angel here and I promise you are gonna love these classes and the friendships you make. I have laughed at myself and also watched several of my friends have amazing weight loss success all while dancing together. It's so much fun and we hope to see you there.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.