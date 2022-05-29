How Does This New ‘Smash & Grab’ Law Affect Illinois Residents?

This sounds like a "fun" law, but after you hear why our Governor signed this bill, you'll understand just how important this law is after all.

I've seen a lot in the news lately about thieves rushing into businesses, specifically jewelry stores and high end luxury brand shops, and smashing glass cases to steal products. The thieves snatch anything and everything even if that means they have to break glass to get the valuables.

Well, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a NEW crime bill called the 'Smash & Grab' law to protect businesses from having to pay hundreds and thousands of dollars to replace their broken property.

If you thought business owners and the public are fed up with these string of burglaries and retail thefts, our state officials seem to be, too. With the recent shutdowns of stores because of the pandemic, owners have seen a rise in theft that leaves them wondering what will be done to stop this!

Residents shouldn't be afraid to go to their favorite strip malls or locally owned store because of a "chance" of getting put in a dangerous situation.

SMASH & GRAB CRIME BILL

This new law targets specifically organized retail thefts that have hundreds, even thousands, of thieves involved to make a profit online. What's awesome is prosecutors can now focus on taking down the ringleaders of these retail theft crimes and not just those who physically do the crime.

So how does this crime bill AFFECT Illinois residents?

Well, crimes like these threaten the safety of customers and communities in all of our cities, and robs businesses of tax dollars. With the bill in effect, "this is how we protect store workers and customers, prevent militarized storefronts and empty commercial corridors, and across the board, make communities safer for all who call them home."

