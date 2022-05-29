Where Does This Backyard Portal Take You At This Beautiful Illinois Home?

Not only does this Pool House have all the amenities you want for summer time, but it has something in the backyard that I've never seen in my life.

If someone asked you what kind of Airbnb you wanted to rent for summer, what would you say? I know I'd say a pool (obviously), private backyard, and attractions close enough to walk or ride my bicycle there. Well, this place has all of that!

CARBONDALE POOL HOUSE

The Pool House is a separate cottage surrounded by gardens and swimming pool, with retro "Danish Modern" furniture, a gourmet kitchen and plush beds.

You get your own little porch, how cute!

Let me start with the inside because it's a pretty adorable place to rent for a weekend getaway. I'd totally rent it if I had time in my schedule!

The living room has a small office space underneath the staircase for you if you need to work on something important! The hosts even provide a table full of beautiful flowers upon arrival.

The bedrooms are pretty standard, you can book up to a party of 3 guests because there's only 2 beds. Unless someone wants to sleep on the floor or couch, then maybe they'll make an exception!

The upstairs is also super cute! Enough room for everybody to hangout and relax after a long day at the pool that I'm about to show you.

Yes, there's a pool... and a sauna.

My favorite parts about this Airbnb are the bicycles that are included with your stay AND a garden you have access to at any time!

I used to have bikes just like these, they're really fun if you're just looking to go on a leisurely ride around the neighborhood and nothing too extreme.

The garden is ready for planting tomatoes, eggplants, squash, and other vegetables for guests' use. - Hosts

Now for the backyard. I told you there was a portal in the backyard that I've never see anything like before. I figured out what it was, but I want you to see it for yourself before I spill the beans! If you're interested in renting this Carbondale Airbnb, you can find it here!

CARBONDALE POOL HOUSE BACKYARD

