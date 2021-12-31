Hike Beautiful Trails in Illinois With Cute & Furry Goats at Your Side

Galena, Illinois is one of the most talked-about destinations in Illinois outside of Chicago. Don't quote me on that but I'm pretty sure that's an accurate statement.

VisitGalena.org

Whether it's an adult trip for some wine and music at a vineyard, a trip to one of the distilleries, or a family trip to one of America's most beautiful towns, there is something for everyone in Galena.

Truthfully, the beauty of the area isn't the only thing unique about the area, there are plenty of unique experiences available as well. One of those experiences is earning rave reviews.

One mom left this review.

We had a blast!

A man loved his visit.

It was a very fun, informational, and very organized event from the wine tasting to the trek in the woods.

Yes, it takes place in the woods. It isn't just hiking, it's hiking with cute friendly goats along the trails.

Hoof It - Galena via Facebook

You don't need to be an extreme hiker to enjoy this experience either, it's relatively easy for most guests.

Such a wonderful experience! The owners of the farm are wonderful! It was so fun to walk with the goats and feed them on the trail! Our two year old son loves petting and walking with the goats! Well, we had such a fun time too!

Hoof It - Galena via Facebook

The Best Review (in my opinion.)

seems a strange concept, but it absolutely works. fun for all ages. perfect for a big family outing.

Strange isn't always a bad thing and, based on the dozens of reviews, it should definitely make your to-do list.

You can find more info and book your trek here.

31 Photos Proving There's No Illinois Town More Beautiful Than Galena