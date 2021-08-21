Illinois is Home to One of America’s ‘Coolest Small Towns to Visit’

I haven't been to this wonderful Illinois town as many times as I would like, but every time I visit, I have more fun than the time before. Never disappointing.



I love when Illinois gets some national recognition that I want to share. Too often, it's something that makes me angry, or sad, or feel embarrassed.

Not. This. Time.

The Coolest Small Towns in America to Visit

Now, here's some of that good new we Illinoisans love to hear. Travel website, MatadorNetwork.com just released their list of the coolest small American towns and only one from Illinois made the list.

Galena, Illinois... One of the Coolest Small Towns in America

VisitGalena.org

I can't say that sentence above without hearing John Mellencamp's, Small Town, in my head.

So...

Allow me to 'educate you on this fantastic small town, the home of the 18th President of the United States, Ulysses S. Grant.

VisitGalena.org

You could start your visit to Galena, Illinois by visiting Grant's home. Galena is a town with a great flair for preservation. Most of this town is on the National Register for Historic Places and they all look spectacular.

VisitGalena.org

From the Bed & Breakfast locations, the shops along 'Helluva Half Mile', the restaurants, the wineries, the root beer flights, mansions, Mean Bean Coffee and more.

VisitGalena.org

VisitGalena.org

I haven't been to this wonderful Illinois town as many times as I would like, but every time I visit, I have more fun than the time before. Never disappointing.

For the adventurous, there are many things to do on the Galena River, like Thunder Bay Falls

VisitGalena.org

Great hiking trails along the bluffs and ravines of Apple River Canyon State Park.

VisitGalena.org

The slide and the views at Chestnut Mountain.

VisitGalena.org

Much to do for wine lovers, too.

VisitGalena.org

Push 'play' that 'Galena Road Trip Playlist' and take a drive along the Great River Road.

VisitGalena.org

Photo by Austin Goode on Unsplash

