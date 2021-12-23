Old Illinois Jail Named Best B&B in U.S and Second Best in the World

Just a 90-minute drive from Rockford is where you'll find your next great overnight filled with fun, romance, shopping, wine-sipping and fabulous meals.

I follow an account on Instagram that shares relationship advice and they recently shared something that my wife and I are making our new goals. It's called the 2-2-2 Rule.

What is the 2-2-2 Rule?

The 2-2-2 Rule is three steps to putting some good mojo into your relationship. the rule says:

Every 2 Weeks:

A night out

Every 2 months:

A weekend away

Every 2 years:

A week-long vacation

With the 2-2-2 Rule in mind, finding six great spots within a short drive from Rockford for an overnight stay, is the mission. let's zero in on one inn that is said to be better than the rest.

VisitGalena.org

No Better Place for An Overnight Trip than Galena, Illinois

Spending any kind of time in Galena is always good. One thing Galena has no shortage of are great B&Bs and it's just a 90-minute drive from Rockford.

One Galena Bed & Breakfast stands out from the rest. Trip advisor named this place the Best B&B in the U.S. and the 2nd Best B&B in the World.

Get our free mobile app

Galena's Jail Hill Inn

Jail Hill Inn via Facebook

Located at 319 Meker Street, this four-storied six-room bed & breakfast housed prisoners for nearly a century.

Jail Hill Inn via Facebook

Jail Hill Inn building is 135-years-old and has more charm inside than you could possibly imagine. The private rooms are on the top 3 floors while the first floor is a community space.

Jail Hill Inn via Facebook

Jail Hill Inn via Facebook

Jail Hill Inn via Facebook

Each suite features multiple rooms, a king bed, a sitting room with a fireplace, a steam shower or massage bath, a wet bar, a fridge, a microwave, and a coffee maker. The rooms even come with chocolates and champagne upon arrival.

Jail Hill Inn via Facebook

"Once you've checked in and made your way to your suite, you'll find a delicious and custom assortment of chocolates waiting for you, along with a chilled bottle of bubbly. ⁠

⁠

From there, crank up your favorite playlist on our Bluetooth-enabled sound system, dim the lights, and enjoy. Is there any better way to kick off a romantic weekend at Jail Hill Inn?"

Jail Hill Inn via Facebook

Jail Hill Inn via Facebook

As you can imagine, booking a stay at the incredibly popular Jail Hill Inn can be a bit of a challenge. You can always get the most up-to-date availability by visiting their website.

Jail Hill Inn via Facebook

Tucked into the hills of Galena, this piece of history could be just what your relationship needs. Plus, what the room doesn't do for your weekend, the beautiful town of Galena will take care of the rest.

31 Photos Proving There's No Illinois Town More Beautiful Than Galena