Two-Story Outhouses Were a Thing and One is Standing in Illinois

As crazy it may sound, two-story outhouses actually existed and one of them is poopular attraction in Illinois.

One of my friends is an over-the-road truck driver and he was telling me he stopped by a two-story outhouse recently. I thought he was full of crap, to be honest.

Turns out there is a two-story in Illinois and it is quite historical.

I wondered how many of these outhouses existed in America hoping Illinois would have the only one. The Land of Lincoln doesn't get sole bragging rights because a few still remain standing today but, who cares, we all just want an answer to "why" and "how".

Gays, Illinois

The proud village of Gays, Illinois gets the bragging rights to this historical two-story outhouse. All 218 residents (as of 2020) take pride in this structure.

Constructed in 1872, this is what puts the village on the map, literally.

Why?

When you hear of a two-story outhouse you might think, "Wait. What? How?" I know I did after I learned my truck-driving friend wasn't full of ... it.

First, the why? The skyscrapper was connected to an old general store with apartments above with a ramp, according to RoadsideAmerica.

How?

Don't assume the worse because that isn't the case. There was no risky business for the person on the bottom floor except maybe the sound from above.

Its upper- and lower-floor holes are discreetly placed on opposite sides, and a second, inset wall on the ground floor forms an invisible chute.

As much as I don't want to make our imaginations run wild with what that scenario may sound like it is too late for that.

Droppings from above plummet unobstructed and out of sight, although not out of earshot.

The general store was demolished in the mid-1980s but the two-story outhouse remained because it had already been promoted as a landmark tourist destination.

You can go check it out anytime but, no, you (and nobody else) and use it for #1, 2, or 3.

