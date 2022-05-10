Amazing Arcade House In Illinois Is Something You See Only In Movies

When I buy my first house I want a giant revolving closet like Hannah Montana and a bedroom like in iCarly. It's not too much to ask for considering every movie has elaborate bedrooms we all wish we had!

This house in Bloomington, Illinois has a little bit of everything you could ask for, though. A massive vintage-themed arcade room, modern living areas, and a backyard that's just waiting for your next party to happen! House goals!!!

ARCADE HOUSE IN BLOOMINGTON, IL

There's a lot going on in this photo. Foosball, pool, Popcorn station, a Vegas-inspired 'Welcome' sign, and tons of vintage decorations to look at!

Let's take a trip into the past and play some Pac-Man, NBA jam, golden tee, Buckhunter, Marvel, Street Fighter, and TMNT!

There are even darts available in the arcade room for your friends waiting to play the vintage machines that you've been playing all night long. Kudos to the Airbnb hosts for providing these to guests!

The backyard has a hot tub right next to a seating area for guests who need to get those Instagram-worthy photos! How cute is this space? The hanging chair has always been something I've reallllly wanted in my bedroom growing up!

This looks like a backyard I'd spend my entire night with friends. Would be perfect for a bachelorette party, birthday party, family celebrations, or just a fun getaway!

I don't think anybody could have a terrible time staying at this Bloomington home, it's one-of-a-kind that features something for everybody in your party. From the arcade room to the backyard, there's already a hundred ways to enjoy your time here!

The hosts even provide cornhole boards, a full size grill, fire pit, and a family favorite... A Wii Game System! Take a look at this rest of this awesome home below! Many like to say it's 'Modern Meets Vintage' when you see the rest of the house.

INSIDE THE ARCADE HOUSE IN ILLINOIS

Illinois Airbnb's Basement Arcade is a Gamer's Paradise This is QUITE the game selection.