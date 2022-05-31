Nashville Rescue Dog Celebrating Her Birthday in a Bikini Will Put a Smile on Your Face [PHOTOS]

It's National Smile Day and we've found a Nashville Rescue Dog celebrating her 10th birthday, and her story will put a smile on your face.

MEET CHIQUITA MARIA

Y'all it is my pleasure to introduce you to this vivacious girl. She belongs to my dear friend, Laurel Beaty. Laurel and I have been friends since our soccer days as teens. She was one of my first real friends here in Owensboro and I think in part it's because she has one of the biggest hearts of anyone I have ever met.

Laurel has always loved the pups before she had Chiquita she had sweet Rufus and he was her best friend. Rufus was a 14-year-old boxer/pit breed. Chiquita stepped in at a time when Laurel needed her most.

Here's Chiquita's story in Laurel's own words;

I adopted Chiquita Maria (she was already named) from a lady in Nashville that didn’t really want to give her up, but was starting a new job out of the country and she couldn’t take her. This lady had rescued her from a bad situation, but she is living the life now. Got her in October of 2019 after losing Rufus.

Laurel says she was a bit skeptical about getting another dog so soon after losing Rufus but there was something missing. Chiquita strolled in and changed her whole world and seemed to feel a void that only she could. She is a full-blooded Staffordshire Terrier. She LOVES people and LOVES food.

She has been nicknamed TSA because she will check your bags at the door when you come in LOL. If you have snacks she wants them. She isn't picky either she likes veggie chips and cookies.

Chiquita snores like a man. She doesn't like going for walks but will hop in the front seat of a Jeep and cruise all day long.

CELEBRATING HER 10TH BIRTHDAY

One of the best things about Chiquita is she loves getting dressed up for any occasion.

She has a variety of outfits she can pull out of the closet when she feels the need. This past weekend they celebrated her 10th birthday and Chiquita rocked a colorful two-piece bikini better than any supermodel I've ever seen. Local photographer, Leslie Green even came over for a photoshoot and we have the photos!

Help us wish this beauty a Happy 10th Birthday! She has brought so much happiness to those around her and we love seeing her live her very best life.

