Anytime a celebrity visits the Tri-State it's a big deal. Okay, I'll admit it's probably a bigger deal to me since I'm obsessed with celebrities. I think it is especially cool when a famous person just shows up at a local restaurant like Dennis Quaid did a couple of years ago. He had a very specific reason for being in Evansville - Love.

Love Will Bring You Back

Love seems to be the reason that actor Ben Savage has been spotted in Gibson County several times. It's known to the locals in Owensville, IN that Ben is engaged to a hometown girl. Even though he keeps their relationship private, Ben freely shares pics at local businesses. I think that's really cool of him because he could just stay on the down-low, and no one would even know he was visiting.

Donut Bank Princeton, IN

Bob Evans Princeton, IN

New Business Alert

Thanks to Gibson County News & Talk, I discovered that a new brewery just opened in Ft. Branch, IN. Kant Brewing Co. This family-owned brewery looks like a beautiful new addition to Ft. Branch.

