‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana

KANT BREW FT. BRANCH IN

An Announcement Five Years in the Making

We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.


Now, the world knows about their love story! People magazine broke the news on Friday the 13th that Ben and Tessa are ENGAGED!

 

 

 

Supporting Family-Owned Indiana Business

I've shared some really cool stories about Ben Savage showing up and supporting local businesses in Gibson County. In fact, last May I featured some of those businesses including a new brewery in Ft. Branch. FUN FACT: It was already known that he was engaged, but now it's officially official. 

KANT BREW FT. BRANCH IN
The owners of KANT Brewing Co. are the future Mrs. Savage's parents!

KANT BREW FT. BRANCH IN
A visit to Zack's Diner in Ft. Branch, Indiana

Zack's diner ft. branch
 Ben Savage for City Council

Ben is not just an actor and producer, he genuinely cares about his West Hollywood community. Although he did not win a seat on the City Council, his campaign showed the world what his priorities are.

  • LEADERSHIP

  • COMMUNITY SAFETY

  • STRENGTHENING LOCAL ECONOMY

  • HOUSING & HOMELESSNESS

Those would also be great priorities for a Mayor. We are looking for a new one here in Evansville, Indiana if the Savage couple decides to move to Indiana...

