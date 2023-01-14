An Announcement Five Years in the Making

We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.

Now, the world knows about their love story! People magazine broke the news on Friday the 13th that Ben and Tessa are ENGAGED!

Supporting Family-Owned Indiana Business

I've shared some really cool stories about Ben Savage showing up and supporting local businesses in Gibson County. In fact, last May I featured some of those businesses including a new brewery in Ft. Branch. FUN FACT: It was already known that he was engaged, but now it's officially official.

The owners of KANT Brewing Co. are the future Mrs. Savage's parents!

A visit to Zack's Diner in Ft. Branch, Indiana

Ben Savage for City Council

Ben is not just an actor and producer, he genuinely cares about his West Hollywood community. Although he did not win a seat on the City Council, his campaign showed the world what his priorities are.

LEADERSHIP

COMMUNITY SAFETY

STRENGTHENING LOCAL ECONOMY

HOUSING & HOMELESSNESS

Those would also be great priorities for a Mayor. We are looking for a new one here in Evansville, Indiana if the Savage couple decides to move to Indiana...

