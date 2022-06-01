Very 1st Ever Windy City Hot Dog Fest In Illinois Is This Weekend

If you're ready to get your hot dog on, then you're gonna want to hit the Windy City Hot Dog Fest this weekend.

Who Doesn't Like Hot Dogs?

I don't know if I could be friends or trust somebody that hated hot dogs. They don't have to love them or even eat them all the time. It just should be an option.

It's a safe bet, that anyone who grew up right around the same time I did was raised on hot dogs. They were definitely in regular meal rotation, especially for lunch.

My mom isn't much of a cook, so I ate many simple meals and foods as a kid. I was totally okay with that. I never had to worry about strange and exotic foods being part of my dinner.

When Is The Perfect Time For A Hot Dog?

Well, that's an easy question... anytime. Okay, maybe not all the time but there are some perfect situations for hot dogs. For example baseball games, barbeques, camping trips, and festivals to name just a couple.

The First-Ever Windy City Hot Dog Fest Is This Weekend

Speaking of festivals, there is a brand new one coming to Illinois this weekend. It's the first annual Windy City Hot Dog Fest. The dates are Saturday, June 4th, and Sunday, June 5th from noon to 10 pm each day. The event will be held in Portage Park (4000 North Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago).

We’ll let you decide if you want ketchup or not at the inaugural Windy City Hot Dog Fest happening Saturday & Sunday, June 4-5 in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood.

Restaurants from all over the city will be represented and battling for the title of Best Dog. Plus, anyone you attends gets to vote. There will be plenty of live music, vendors, and a kids' zone to keep you entertained. They will even host a parade. If you've got what it takes, sign up for the hot dog eating contest.

For more info, HERE.

