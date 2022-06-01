Cheap Evansville Area Date Ideas: $5 Movies and More

My Credentials

Hi. I'm Kat and I am what some might call a "thrifter." Others might even call me cheap. The bottom line is that I don't like to pay full price for anything and I am always looking for ways to save money. In fact, if I can't get it at a discount, I'm typically not interested - this goes for clothes, cars, and even experiences. Like you, I work hard for my money and I want to hang on to as much of it as I can to make it go as far as it can.

attachment-allison-christine-wV7UfVeI84w-unsplash Photo by allison christine on Unsplash loading...

Don't Get Me Wrong - I Like Adventure and Nice Things Too

However, I also like to do fun stuff and have nice things... so I employ a number of different tactics for saving money including shopping sales, clearance, and secondhand. I also use cashback and couponing apps from time to time and I even have an app that lets me comparison shop to find the best deal. I also have figured out ways to enjoy a date night on a budget.

attachment-lucas-favre-MNXaW_ABlZY-unsplash Photo by lucas Favre on Unsplash loading...

How to Have a Great Date Without Breaking the Bank

We all know that one of the most important things you can do if you're in a relationship is to continue to date your partner. Regardless of how long you've been together, setting aside time just for the two of you is invaluable. If you're single, it is just as important to date yourself - but either way, it doesn't have to be expensive!

attachment-karsten-winegeart-1SeNChfXU8Q-unsplash Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash loading...

Where To Go and What to Do?

If you like adventure and being outdoors, try visiting an area park or nature center.

attachment-let-s-go-together-BPbfAiOw9so-unsplash Photo by Let's go Together on Unsplash loading...

Rent a Bike or Scooter

Enjoy the outdoors but want something a little different? Try renting a scooter or bike.

attachment-zach-key-rKE6rXOl14U-unsplash Photo by Zach Key on Unsplash loading...

Explore Indoors

If you're looking for something indoors to explore without breaking the bank, check out one of the area's museums.

attachment-felipe-bustillo-4VDRCoNuvE0-unsplash Photo by Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash loading...

Go See a Movie

Going to see a movie is always a great idea but admittedly, it can get expensive, especially if you want to buy popcorn and drinks. That's why I love the $5 Tuesday Tickets at Showplace Cinemas. You can purchase tickets all day long on Tuesdays for just $5.00 leaving you with some cash leftover for snacks! Showplace has multiple theater locations in and around Evansville including Newburgh & Princeton in Indiana and Henderson across the river in Kentucky. They don't have any concessions specials on their website but they do offer their own rewards program that you can take advantage of to earn points that are redeemable for some freebies!

Some Other Ideas

A couple of other great ideas:

Keep an eye on the Downtown Evansville Facebook page for events that are free to attend like Small Business Saturdays and Market on Main, or public yoga or coffee lessons.

Take a tour of the Evansville murals

Buy some art supplies, turn on your favorite music, and get creative at home

Go stargazing in Bluegrass Fish & Wildlife Area

attachment-sangria-senorial-ACHJd0RZYNA-unsplash Photo by Sangria Señorial on Unsplash loading...

I'm sure there are plenty of other ideas that I am forgetting. I'd love to hear from you if you have an affordable or cheap date idea. Email me here and use the subject: Cheap Dates.