Attention to all you nature lovers! Thousands of spectacular butterflies of every size and color are waiting to meet you at the Butterfly Greenhouse at Wilson Nurseries. The 2022 season begins on Saturday.

Growing up on 100 acres in Northern Michigan, I've always loved nature. We always had an abundance of butterflies to watch, enjoy and try to catch. I miss that so much. Although I will periodically see some at my home in Kentucky, it's just not the same. I think butterflies are the most beautiful insect on earth. So, I was excited to find this iconic Butterfly Greenhouse at Wilson Nurseries, just a short drive away, in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Explore The Butterfly Greenhouse at Wilson Nurseries



Are you ready to explore nature in a super fun and beautiful way? It's finally time. The Butterfly Greenhouse at Wilson Nurseries opens for the season on Saturday, June 4th, 2022. This is such a cool way to celebrate summer!

"Immerse yourself in our butterfly exhibit – you’ll be surrounded by the native butterflies of Kentucky. Monarchs, Painted Ladies, and several species of Swallowtails and moths will fly freely in our beautifully landscaped butterfly greenhouse. Continue exploring our outer gardens that surround the butterfly greenhouse – created to attract and feed wild butterflies – while learning the importance of the creation, preservation, and conservation of native butterfly habitats. 3,000 sq. ft of curated butterfly habitat features over 100 different plants that have been chosen to attract, feed, and provide a habitat for butterflies."

"Our season runs from June to the beginning of October – during which time our butterfly greenhouse will have housed over 5,000 butterflies. In the fall, join us for our Monarch tag and release event to help researchers learn more about Monarch migration."

We had a wonderful time and love your amazing experience each time we visit! Thank you so very much! - Julie Lynn Steele

Butterfly Greenhouse Hours of Operation & Tickets

Can you imagine having thousands of beautiful butterflies flying around you in a 3,000 sq. ft. greenhouse? It would be the ultimate fairy tale. Packing your camera is a must to take pictures of the butterflies. Hopefully, they'll land on you, your friends, and your family, too! The Butterfly Greenhouse opens daily from 10 AM until 5 PM starting on June 4th through October 2022.

This year they've expanded the children's garden, increased the botanical garden, and added more trails to enjoy.

This is on my bucket list! - Prudence Locke-Gillaspie

Butterfly Greenhouse at Wilson Nurseries Location

3690 East-West Connector - Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

I took my grandchildren and will definitely visit again this year! - Sandy Turner Slade