Carly Pearce to Play Free Stage at 2022 Indiana State Fair

One of the many highlights of the annual Indiana State Fair is the concerts. Each year, organizers bring in a number of popular artists from nearly every genre which always includes a big-name Country artist. This year, that artist is none other than the one and only Carly Pearce!

After years of serving as an opening act for several Country artists (she opened for Jason Aldean when he came to the Ford Center a few years back), Carly has found her star rising thanks to the immense success of her latest album, 29, and her number one, ACM Award-winning hit, "Never Wanted to Be that Girl" with Ashley McBryde. That success has led Carly to her own headlining tour over the past year and her current spot opening for one of the biggest tours of the summer, Kenny Chesney's "Here and Now Tour" which is literally putting her in front of 50 or 60,000 more people every night. Later this year, she's set to headline her first show at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium.

Carly Pearce to Play Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair on August 19th

Carly's show at the Indiana State Fair on Friday, August 19th will happen on a travel day for the "Here and Now Tour" as it makes its way from Columbus, Ohio on August 18th to Detroit, Michigan for a show on the 20th. So, while Kenny and his crew head north to get ready for that show, Carly will make the roughly two and a half hour road trip west to Indy for her appearance at the State Fair.

Like all the concerts planned for the State Fair this year and every year, admission to the show is included in the price of your Fair admission. Single-day tickets for the Fair are $10 each, with parking passes available for $8 each. Both are available to purchase now through the Indiana State Fair website.