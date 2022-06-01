Paranormal Convention With a Passion for Animal Rescue is Coming to Tennessee

Haunted with a twist of rescuing animals? Where do I sign up??

Get our free mobile app

CANVA CANVA loading...

A Haunting Convention With a Sweet Spot for Rescue Animals

Coming to Tennessee is Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con. It's a convention about all things paranormal, while also raising money to help rescue animals. Here's what Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con have to say about their convention on their Facebook page:

Two Paranormal Teams have come together for their love of rescuing/adopting pets and preserving historic haunted locations. Whether you're an animal lover and want to support or adopt a new forever friend, a history buff, or just interested in the paranormal, this convention is for you. Come out and help us raise money for 1 local animal shelter and 1 local historic haunted location. Be a vendor, promote your haunted historic location or attend as a guest, we cant wait to see you there!

They've taken two of my favorite things (spooky hauntings, and rescue animals) and turned it into one fantastic idea, and I am here for it!



Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con

The convention itself will take place on October 22nd, 2022 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, Tennessee. One thing that I think is awesome is the fact that they're wanting to give back to historical places. Historical places are typically big draws for those into the paranormal so I love that this convention is wanting to give back to those kinds of places.

CANVA CANVA loading...

According to their Facebook page, they've picked a historical place already to donate to, and it's a cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee. Here's what their Facebook post says about it:

Excited to announce our first haunted historic location that we will be donating to. Old Raleigh cemetery located in Memphis Tennessee is the oldest cemetery in Shelby County. It is owned by Jack Brewer of Memphis Ghost Hunters. They are 100% donation and volunteer based location. Donations that they receive through ghost hunting goes directly back to the location for upkeep of the cemetry. ￼They will also be attending the convention. So stop by their booth or contact them directly to book a paranormal investigation to help save this historic cemetery

Tickets are not on sale yet, but their Facebook page says to keep an eye out for the ticket link and that it will be coming out soon. So be sure to follow the Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Facebook page so you don't miss out on any updates!