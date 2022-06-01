Did You Know There Are Catacombs Under Indianapolis? You Can Even Tour Them

There is so much to do in Indianapolis, but did you know that catacombs lie below the city? It's true, and you can take a tour of them!

Catacombs Under Indianapolis

Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.

Take a Tour Under Indianapolis and See For Yourself

For this tour, you're going to have to go below ground, but you'll see some sights you've never seen before! Here's what Indiana Landmarks had to say about the catacombs tours:

In partnership with Indianapolis City Market, Indiana Landmarks offers guided tours of an unusual site hidden from public view. These tours explore the Catacombs, a Roman-looking expanse of brick arches beneath the outdoor Whistler Plaza of City Market. Along the way, guides share stories of two historic buildings, City Market and Tomlinson Hall. In 1886, the City of Indianapolis constructed two public buildings on Market Street designed by architect Dietrich Bohlen – City Market and Tomlinson Hall. City Market remains a thriving part of the downtown community. Tomlinson Hall, whose main hall seated 3,500 people, disappeared from the cityscape in 1958. Today only its iconic arch and its basement, known as the Catacombs, recall its once vibrant space. The Catacombs qualify as both a ruin and a redevelopment opportunity. They’re what remains of Tomlinson Hall, which burned in January 1958, turning Market Street into an icy lake as firefighters battled the blaze. The city took down the remains later that year. Our Catacombs don’t contain bones or crypts—at least none that we know of—but rather scores of brick barrel-vaulted arches.

When can you tour the catacombs?

Here are the dates for when you can tour the Indianapolis catacombs:

June 4

June 18

July 2

July 16

July 30

August 20

September 3

September 17

October 1

October 15

October 29

The tours start at 10 AM and run every 15 minutes, each tour lasts about 30 minutes. If you'd like to take a tour you can purchase tickets by clicking here. For more information on the tours, be sure to check out the event page on Facebook.

Check out a sneak peek at the catacombs below!

