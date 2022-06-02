Popular WI College Football Stadium Is Haunted Who You Gonna Call

Someone call Ghostbusters because Camp Randall Stadium at the University of Wisconsin is haunted.

What Is Camp Randall Stadium?

If you're not familiar with Camp Randall Stadium, it's located in Madison, Wisconsin. It's home of the Badgers, the University of Wisconsin's football team. Funny thing, I've been there a couple of times but never for games. I went to see Pink Floyd and Rolling Stones concerts there. It is the last place I would think is haunted but apparently, it's a hotbed of paranormal activity.

According to americanghostwalks.com,

When you’re heading to a college football game, the last thing on your mind may be running into old ghosts. If you’re going to a game at UW Madison, that could be just what you get. From Civil War soldiers to other tragedies, the area is a hotbed for various specters.

Civil War Ghosts At Camp Randall Stadium

There are Civil War ghosts that haunt Camp Randall Stadium. During the conflict, the North used the grounds where the football field currently sits as a training facility for recruits. They also used the base to keep Confederate prisoners of war. During that time 140 of the POWs died and were buried there.

Other Camp Randall Stadium Ghosts

There were also some tragedies at the famous football stadium. Back in 1915, the bleachers collapsed during a game. In 1922, the remaining wooden sections burned down. A very sad story is of a student that was stabbed to death out in from of the building.

Haunted Cemetary Nearby

Also, in that area of campus is Forest Hills Cemetary which is said to be the most haunted place in Madison. It is considered a desecrated Native American holy ground. Plus, there are 339 unmarked graves.

What Kind Of Paranormal Activity Was Experience?

Many people have claimed they run into ghosts around the stadium. Apparently, on chilly mornings tailgaters witnessed spirits dressed in Civil War Military Uniforms and bandages. That would be pretty creepy.

