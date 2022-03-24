I have never been on a ghost hunt before, primarily because I am a huge wimp, but I am fascinated by what a true paranormal experience might be like. Do you actually see spirits? Feel something odd in your presence? Hear ghostly whispers? I may not know the answers to those questions, but I do know that if there is one place in Rockford that could provide you with all those experiences and more, it would be Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens.

The Spirits of Tinker Swiss Cottage in Rockford

Whenever we need to hear a good ghost story about Rockford, we turn to Kathi Kresol of Haunted Rockford, who has pretty much experience every paranormal thing this city has to offer. Just listen to this experience she shared with us a few years ago about Tinker Swiss Cottage...

Now the big question is, would you like to experience the Tinker family for yourself? You might be able to at the Paranormal Investigation with Ghost Head Soup happening at Tinker Swiss Cottage on Saturday, April 23, 2022 starting at 7 p.m.

Here's how the experience is described on Haunted Rockford's event page;

Did you ever want to see what a real paranormal investigation is all about? This is your chance to find out! This event will let you be the paranormal investigator! Guests will be in small groups as you join the staff in the most active locations in the Cottage. You are welcome and encouraged to bring your own equipment.

Are you brave enough to be a part of the investigation? Better reserve your spot now by clicking here.

