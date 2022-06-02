A Kentucky Toddler gave his parents the most hilarious surprise while taking family photos and we are cracking up with laughter. LOOK!

YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT TO EXPECT WITH KIDS

If you're a parent you know that you know that you know that you know LOL. Kids are totally unpredictable. Just when you think you have them figured out they go and pull a stunt that leaves you with your jaw on the floor. It doesn't matter if you've been a parent for years or not you just can't prepare yourselves for their antics.

MEET THE MURPHY FAMILY

KILEY MURPHY KILEY MURPHY loading...

The Murphy Family is from right here in Owensboro-Daviess County. They're a farming family and pretty much up for anything. PJ and Kiley have two sweet little boys Gus and Sully with another bundle on the way.

KILEY MURPHY KILEY MURPHY loading...

These boys are the epitome of UNPREDICTABLE. I always love when Kiley posts the things they've done or gotten themselves into on the farm.

Like the time she caught Gus outside peeing off the back deck. Actually I'm pretty sure she caught him making his mark all over the farm.

KILEY MURPHY KILEY MURPHY loading...

GUS HAS A 'BALL' WITH FAMILY PHOTOS

When Gus was just over a year old the Murphy's decided to take family photos. Much to their surprise after they finished Kiley noticed Gus had stuffed a little something extra in his overalls to take with him!

KILEY MURPHY KILEY MURPHY loading...

Such a cute picture right?! Only because you can't see further down his overalls.

KILEY MURPHY HALEY MCCARTHY loading...

We are absolutely cracking up over here. Good job Gus! This is HILARIOUS.

Have your kids unexpectedly embarassed you in family photos? We want to see your pics. Head over to the WBKR Facebook page and drop a photo.

