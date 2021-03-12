SWIRCA BrewFest Announces 2021 Date

The SWIRCA & More BrewFest is officially on the calendar for 2021! One of my favorite events of the year is SWIRCA & More's BrewFest. If you've never been it's so much fun. It takes place at Bosse Field, and you spend the evening sampling all the brews and wine your heart can handle. There's also a section for spirits, and food samples too. It's such a fun evening, and it's all to help support SWIRCA.

Last year unfortunately COVID-19 had other plans, and BrewFest was canceled in 2020. But things are starting to look up and we now officially have a date for BrewFest 2021, so mark your calendars for October 16th, 2021.

On a post on their Facebook page SWIRCA said the following:

Dear Friends, We miss you. Save you a beer? Love, SWIRCA Brewfest

Attached was a graphic with the date 10/16 on it. That's all the info we have so far, but we'll keep you updated when ticket sales are announced. In the past few years early bird tickets have gone on sale around April/May so while this isn't confirmed, this is just me speculating, I can bet we'll have more info on tickets once Spring gets here. It's so nice to see events I've missed coming back for 2021, it's like we're finally seeing a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel.

Don't forget to follow SWIRCA &More on Facebook so you don't miss any announcements about BrewFest 2021. I am so ready to get back to fun events, and can't wait to cheers with you at BrewFest!