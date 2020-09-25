Rocky Horror Picture Show has been enthralling fans for more than four decades and Evansville's STAGEtwo Productions will be hosting their 6th annual performance!

Since 1975 Rocky Horror fans have been doing the "Time Warp" and shivering with antici...

pation as the story of Brad & Janet, originally played by Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon and their encounters in the mansion of Dr. Frank-n-furter, played by the legendary Tim Curry, unfold. Chock full of catchy songs, the musical cult-classic has been a personal favorite of mine since I was first exposed to it as a teen. It wasn't until my own daughter was a teen that I had the exciting privilege to see it performed live. She and I attended a live-action viewing together, dressed of course for the occasion so you can imagine how excited I was to learn that STAGEtwo Productions is bringing back another live performance with Frank, Rocky, Magenta, Columbia and the gang.

They will be performing three outdoor shows this year. One on Friday, October 30th at 8pm and again on Saturday, October 31st at 8pm and midnight. On the upcoming performances, STAGEtow productions had this to say,

Join us for our annual live production of cult classic The Rocky Horror Show. Featuring callbacks, games, and the classic music played with a live rock band, this show is a “don’t miss,” but this year we have TWO shows on a FULL MOON HALLOWEEN NIGHT! Just remember folks: #SafeSaneAndConsensual applies to pandemic protections, too!!

The shows will take place in the parking lot of STAGEtwo located at 321 N. Congress Avenue in Evansville. There will be a cash bar and tickets are available in advance online for $15. And while they do plan to have tickets available at the door, these shows do frequently sell out so it's best to go ahead and reserve your tickets in advance. It's recommended that you bring a folding chair with you and remember that social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced. Masks will be available for free, although donations will be accepted. The masks are being made by members of the theatre community in an effort to keep theatres safe and the project is being spearheaded by STAGEtwo member, Jocelyn Payne as she works toward earning her Girl Scout Gold Award.

If you've never been to a live performance of Rocky Horror, make it a point to get out and experience it! Don't dream it. Be it! Get your tickets now!