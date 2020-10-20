STAGEtwo Productions has made the tough decision to postpone their 6th annual production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The pandemic has put a damper on many of our local traditions and events and this is just the latest. In a statement, STAGEtwo said,

We look forward to sharing this production every year, so we did not come to this decision lightly. Given the recent rise in COVID-19 positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the region, we feel that this is in the best interest of the cast, crew, our company, and our audience. As with our productions of Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, this isn’t a cancelation; it’s a postponement until a safer time.

This is especially disappointing for fans of Rocky Horror, but we understand, respect and appreciate their concern for the safety of their community. The good news is that they do plan to perform RHPS at a later date and we see you shiver with antici... PATION! The production company says they will honor all tickets that have already been purchased but if you would like a refund, you are encouraged to reach out to STAGEtwo Productions via Facebook.