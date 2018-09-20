So Indiana Region Porsche Club of America Car Show September 22nd

The Southern Indiana Porsche Club of America will be hosting a car show on Saturday September 22nd beginning at 10am. The event will take place at DPatrick Porsche and will include a large collection of Porsche vehicles. If you have a Porsche to show off, this is the show for you! If you love beautiful German engineered vehicles, this is the car show for you too! Stop out and check out all of the eye candy.

