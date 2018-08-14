Showplace South Now Hosting 80’s Movies Each Week!

Want to relive the best of the 80's, or educate your kids on some great cinema? Showplace South has you covered!

There are some 80's movies that, when you find out someone hasn't seen it, you're like "Oh, okay. Well, check it out sometime." But then there are some 80's movies where, when you find out someone hasn't seen it, you have to stop what you're doing that instant because it is a crime against humanity for them to have not seen it in their lifetime.

So Showplace South is helping you out with the re-education of some 80's classics!

Each week a new 80's movie will be available to see on the big screen once again!

Check Showplace's website for exact times and dates for each movie!

The movie available this week? TOP GUN!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2127432137512228/