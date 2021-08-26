See the Progress Being Made to New Seafood Restaurant Coming to Evansville

The building that was home to Chili's for years and years is undergoing a bit of a facelift, preparing to welcome a new restaurant to Evansville's eastside. Evansville 411 News shared a picture of the renovation being made to the building at 600 N. Green River Road, which will soon be home to Pier 17 Cajun Seafood and Bar. This will only be the second location for Pier 17, the other being the original restaurant in Louisville, KY.

We still don't know exactly when to expect Pier 17 to open in Evansville, but I can tell you that the Louisville location only opened in June of 2020. A year later they are opening a new location in another state, and I hear that Pier 17 is looking to open another Louisville location as well. This tells me that Pier 17 must be doing something right.

Get our free mobile app

After seeing their menu, Pier 17 seems like the kind of restaurant I will really enjoy. A laid-back, casual atmosphere, where shorts, t-shirts, and flip-flops are welcome - where you can eat with your hands without getting looks from other guests. Speaking of their menu - it's huge - there's something for everyone and every taste. You can choose from crawfish, clams, shrimp (headless or head-on), scallops, crab legs, catfish, cod, mussels, oysters, and calamari. You can choose to go even a little more 'exotic' with frog legs or gator tail. You can get the seafood boiled or fried; on a platter, in a basket, or maybe on a Po' Boy sandwich. They have plenty of choices for land lovers too, including chicken tenders, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and more.

10 Restaurants That Need to Come to Evansville Here's 10 restaurants I think we need in the Evansville area.

Top Evansville Restaurants According to Yelp Here's the Evansville restaurants that were rated highly on Yelp.