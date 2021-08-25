This Might be The Best Illinois High School Football Team Entrance Ever

The energy at a Friday night high school football game is seriously unmatched.

I was on the dance team in high school so I was at every single Friday night football game. The energy at those games is truly unmatched. A town really comes together for some good old-fashioned fun on Fridays.

If you don't know, Byron High School Football has one of the coolest traditions ever. It's not every day you see a bunch of HS football players get towed on the field in a hog trailer.

The video is making the rounds on Twitter and is going pretty viral. Barstool Sports even picked up the video and said -

We totally agree. Check out the full video that was shared by Barstoolcheif on Twitter -

How HYPE is that video? You can literally feel the energy in the trailer. If you were wondering just how hype it is INSIDE of the trailer, a video was shared of that too.

LET'S GO, BOYS!

I love how this Barstool Sports article describes the energy of HS football -

So soak it in. Your season is here. This is why you lift all them weights. This is why you went through two-a-days in 110 degree heat. Cherish it. Play the game. Go out with the boys after. Come home at a decent hour, watch the highlights from around the state on CLTV, and go to bed because you've got to run and lift as a team in the morning.

And for the families and friends in the stands, cheer loud and hard for your favorite. Make the most of the season, it'll be over before you know it.

