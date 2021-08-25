2021 Trunk or Treat Event Coming To Chandler This October

It's never too early to start planning Halloween events for you and your family to attend.

This year has flown by super fast. It's officially pumpkin spice season, so I suppose that means that we can start talking about fall things like Halloween. Can you believe that we are almost two months away from Halloween already? Have you already thought about what you and the kiddos will be dressing up as this year? Are you looking for things to do with your kids in terms of Halloween events?

I can't tell you what to dress up as this year, but I can tell you about a Trunk or Treat event that will be happening in Chandler.

The second annual Trunk or Treat at Chandler Community Center will be held on October 30th, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m.



Since there is still a lot of uncertainty going on with COVID and the Delta Variant, once again, this event will be a drive-thru Trunk or Treat. This means that if you want to come dressed up in your Halloween costume, you're more than welcome to. You'll just have to show it off from the comfort of your own vehicle. The idea is that you will pull up to the Trunk or Treat event and someone will hand you a goodie bag. That way there is less concern in terms of COVID-19 spread.

So, if you're looking to start planning things to do for the kids this Halloween, go ahead and put this event in Chandler on your calendar!

