C.K. Newsome Center Hosting Free COVID Testing and Vaccine Clinic Friday and Saturday

With COVID cases continuing to rise across the state, particularly here in the Tri-State which is seeing the highest number of new cases based on the state's latest update of their coronavirus map, the Indiana Department of Health (IDH) is partnering with the Vanderburgh County Heath Department to host a COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic at the C.K. Newsome Center in downtown Evansville this Friday and Saturday (August 27th and 28th, 2021).

It feels like forever since it appeared our area had weathered the COVID storm and were finally starting to see a much brighter light at the end of the tunnel. A majority of counties across the state were blue on the aforementioned coronavirus map (the designated color given to counties with continually low case numbers and transmission rates), and Vanderburgh County alone registered zero new cases on June 20th. Unfortunately, the joy was short-lived as the Delta variant began to make its way into the area. Fast-forward to the most recent update, and not a single county is blue. While some along the northern border of the state are in slightly better shape with the yellow designation, most are orange (the second-highest level), and several are red, including Posey, Warrick, Gibson, Spencer, Perry, and Knox counties.

Friday and Saturday's clinic will look to reverse our current trends with free tests and vaccines for those who want them. In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the Vanderburgh County Health Department says the clinic will run from Noon until 8:00 PM both days and will have the ability to test up to 300 people each day. The Department will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, which received full FDA approval for anyone over the age of 16 earlier this week, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the clinic.

Both the testing and vaccines are free to the public. The Vanderburgh County Health Department did not specify if an appointment needs to be made in advance.

If you cannot make it to the clinic this weekend, but would like to get a COVID vaccine, visit the IDH's COVID vaccine website to find the location nearest you and to schedule an appointment.

[Source: Vanderburgh County Health Department on Facebook]

