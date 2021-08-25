Evansville’s Southwestern Behavioral Health in Need of Face Masks

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the Tri-State, and the Center for Disease Control recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear them in public settings, especially when social distancing guidelines can't be met, the need for face masks is also growing which is leaving many in-patient facilities scrambling to provide enough masks for the residents in their care to keep them as safe as possible.

Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare's Stepping Stone resident facility is one of those. The treatment facility, located on John Street across from the American Red Cross on Evansville's east side, works with individuals dealing with substance abuse through daily interactions with therapists, 12-step programs, and more. Residents typically stay between three to four weeks. With different individuals coming and going at all times, the risk of someone bringing a virus such as COVID is high which means doing whatever they can to try and protect those patients is of the utmost importance so they can focus on getting themselves better mentally.

The facility is in need of cloth face masks and is asking for anyone who is willing and able to make some and drop them off at their location during regular business hours. If your sewing ability isn't great, but would still like to help and have some extra masks laying around, they'll accept those as well.

Visit the Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare Facebook page for more information.

[Source: Southwestern Behavioral Health on Facebook]

