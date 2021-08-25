Evansville Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 13 Years

Another Evansville business has closed its doors for good today.

We have seen a lot of businesses forced to close permanently over the past year. Many business owners have struggled with keeping their doors open throughout the pandemic. Whether it be because of being forced to not have in-person dining at the start of the pandemic, product shortages, or more recently labor shortages. The labor shortages have been a topic of conversation over the past several months. You would be hard-pressed to not drive down the road and not see a help wanted sign at many businesses. A company can only go so long without adequate help before it's forced to make a tough decision.

One Evansville business just had to make that tough decision. Spudz-N-Stuff announced on social media that they have closed both locations today, after thirteen years in business. As you know, Spudz-N-Stuff was home to a variety of specialty baked potatoes and other items that were all delicious. They had several locations in Evansville and one in Newburgh at one point. The last two remaining locations were on Washington Avenue on Evansville's east side and Boonville New Harmony Road on the north side.

Get our free mobile app

Both Spudz-N-Stuff locations in Evansville are permanently closed as of today and their websites are no longer operational. Their Facebook page is still active, however, it does say that the business is permanently closed. The company released a statement regarding the closure on Facebook today which you can read by clicking here.

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.

Best Date Ideas Around the Evansville, Indiana Area Looking for a fun date night in the Tri-State? Here are some classic date night ideas, some unique date night ideas, and some over-the-top date night ideas for your special someone!

8 Unpopular Opinions from Tri-State Residents Everyone has an opinion on everything, and sometimes those opinions go against the status quo.

This Giant Potato Is An Airbnb [SEE INSIDE] Who doesn't love potatoes in any form? Fried, mashed, french fries, chips, a hotel...yes, there is a potato hotel that you can stay in that you have to see.