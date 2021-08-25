In hopes of keeping everyone safe, ROMP Festival attendees will need to provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the festival. Here's what we know.

"As we prepare for ROMP September 15-18, 2021 we want to update attendees on protocols and measures in place to ensure a safe festival.

Based on continued consultation with regional and local health officials as well as ongoing informed discussions regarding public safety, we are requiring those attending ROMP Festival to provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the festival. Arrival information will be released soon. For full details including refund and rollover information, go to: rompfest.com/health-and-safety

If you have any additional questions or concerns, please email healthandsafety@bluegrassmuseum.org.", ROMP/Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Musem Officials



