Logan’s Promise Safe Ride Program Free Lyft Rides Labor Day

As hard as it is to believe, summer is coming to an end. Let that soak in for a second. That means it's almost Labor Day, which not only means that we can't wear white pants, it also means the end of summer parties. It's totally ok to go out with friends and have drinks, but make a plan to get home safely. Logan's Promise offers a Safe Ride Program to help you make the right decision.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1 person in the United States dies in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes. All of these deaths were preventable and were the result of a very bad decision. If you are hosting a party for Labor Day, make sure that no one leaves after drinking, without a designated driver.

Logan's Promise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to end drunk driving. It's totally ok to have drinks with friends and celebrate the end of summer. Logan's Promise makes it easier for you to make a good decision, and stay out of jail, the hospital, or worse. The Logan's Promise Safe Ride Program will be available over the Labor Day 2021 weekend.

Use the Lyft code SEPTEMBER2021DD to receive up to $25 off of your ride home. This Safe Ride program will get you home, not to the next bar or party. This code will be valid Friday, Sept. 3, Saturday, Sept. 4, Sunday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 6 from 8:00 P.M.- 3:00 A.M. This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties.

If your business or organization would like to sponsor a Safe Ride weekend, email cbrown@loganspromise.org.

