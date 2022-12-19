Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home on New Year’s Eve with Logan’s Promise

Like it or not, accept it or not, 2023 is almost here. We can't do anything to slow down the hands of time, so we might as well celebrate - responsibly, of course. New Year's Eve means lots of people hitting the town to have a good time. That is all fine and good, only if everyone gets home safe and sound at the end of the night (technically, the wee hours of the next morning). Logan's promise is stepping up, once again, to help make sure that happens in 2023.

A Life-Saving Promise

Logan's Promise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to end drunk driving. One way they do that is by offering free Safe rides home during just about every holiday weekend you think of, most definitely including New Year's Eve. So, by all means, go out on December 31 and even have a few drinks with friends and celebrate the new year, just don't drive home afterward. Let Logan's Promise help get you home safely.

How to Get Your FREE Safe Ride

Getting a free safe ride home on New Year's Eve is really simple. If you have the Lyft app, you can use the code SAFERIDE2023 to receive up to $25 off of your ride home. You can also scan the QR code below. Keep in mind that this free ride is to get you home, NOT to the next bar or party. This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties. The Lyft code is available for one ride on New Year's Eve from 8pm (12/31) until 3:30am (1/1).

Providing so many free rides would absolutely not be possible without the help of amazing partners like BMWC Constructors and Working Distributors, who help cover the costs to ensure that everyone has a safe New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve Safe Ride QR Code

Once you scan the code/follow the link, it will take you to this page so you can get ahold of a Lyft driver.

If your business or organization would like to sponsor a Safe Ride weekend, email cbrown@loganspromise.org.

