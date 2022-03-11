Remembering Indiana Victims Killed by Drunk Drivers with Logan’s Promise

You've probably heard us talking about Logan's Promise with Charles Brown. Maybe you've utilized the 'Safe Ride' Program with Lyft, or maybe you know a student that has been awarded a scholarship from Logan's Promise - But do you know the story behind the organization?

We all know people that have a few drinks when they are out and then drive home. Personally, I could never do that, but my husband and I always have a plan. One of us just doesn't drink. The very thought of killing someone, because we made a bad decision, is more than enough of a reason to plan ahead. Sadly, too many people don't plan for a ride home, after a few drinks.

Drunk Driving Victim's Remembrance Month

Evansville's Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has proclaimed March to be the time that we remember loved ones that have been killed by drunk drivers. Below the Safe Ride information, you'll find a gallery of local people that have been killed in the past few years. Keep in mind that these folks are just a handful of people that have been killed by one person's bad decision.

Free Safe Rides Home St. Patrick's Day Weekend

So, you're planning on going out to celebrate with green beer St. Patty's Day weekend. Maybe you'll meet some friends for drinks. How are you getting home? Before you say 'I can drive after a few drinks', let me tell you about a safe way to get home.

Use the Lyft code SAFEPATTYDAY2022 to receive up to $25 off of your ride home. This Safe Ride program will get you home, not to the next bar or party. This code will be valid Thursday, March 17, 2022, Friday, March 18, 2022, and Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 8:00 P.M.- 3:00 A.M. This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties.

