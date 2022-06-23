Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home 4th of July Weekend with Logan’s Promise
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1 person in the United States dies in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes. All of these deaths were preventable and were the result of a very bad decision. If you are hosting a party this 4th of July, make sure that no one leaves after drinking, without a designated driver.
What is Logan's Promise?
Logan's Promise is a nonprofit organization with a mission to end drunk driving. It's totally ok to have drinks with friends and celebrate the 4th of July. Logan's Promise makes it easier for you to make a good decision, and stay out of jail, the hospital, or worse. The Logan's Promise Safe Ride Program will be available over the 4th of July weekend.
Here's How To Get A Safe Ride Home From Logan's Promise
Use the Lyft code SAFE4TH2022 to receive up to $25 off of your ride home. This Safe Ride program will get you home, not to the next bar or party. This code will be valid Friday, July 1, Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4, 2022, from 8:00 P.M.- 3:00 A.M. This service is available to residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties.
*Code can be used once a day
You Can Also Scan This QR Code
Sponsorships Available
Phillip's Law is sponsoring the Safe Ride Program 4th of July weekend. If your business or organization would like to sponsor a Safe Ride weekend, email cbrown@loganspromise.org